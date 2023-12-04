The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

4 questions you should stop asking people

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In our world, it's not uncommon for individuals to encounter intrusive questions from well-meaning friends, family members, or even acquaintances.

4 questions you should stop asking people [Photo by Monstera]
4 questions you should stop asking people [Photo by Monstera]

While curiosity is a natural human trait, it's crucial to recognize and respect personal boundaries.

Here are five questions that we should collectively stop asking others, as they often touch on sensitive topics and can be intrusive.

Asking someone about their marital status might seem like a harmless inquiry, but it can be deeply personal and sensitive. Marriage is a personal choice, and assuming that everyone desires or should pursue it can be both insensitive and presumptive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, focus on celebrating the individual's accomplishments and joys in their current life, irrespective of their relationship status.

Inquiring about someone's family planning can be emotionally charged, as you never know what struggles or challenges they may be facing. Fertility issues, personal choices, or other circumstances could be at play.

Instead of probing into someone's private life, express genuine interest in their well-being and be supportive of whatever path they choose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on someone's weight, whether it's weight gain or loss, is rarely appropriate. Bodies come in all shapes and sizes, and people have various reasons for changes in their weight.

It's essential to remember that body image is a sensitive topic for many. Rather than focusing on someone's physical appearance, engage in conversations that uplift and support their overall well-being.

Family planning decisions are intensely personal and should be respected as such. Assuming that someone should or must have a certain number of children is intrusive.

Factors like health, financial considerations, and personal choices influence these decisions. It's crucial to recognize that these decisions are entirely up to the individuals involved, and outsiders should refrain from passing judgment or offering unsolicited advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Respecting boundaries and fostering positive, supportive conversations is essential for maintaining healthy relationships. By refraining from asking intrusive questions, we demonstrate empathy and understanding.

Let's shift our focus to celebrating each other's achievements, joys, and individual paths without prying into the personal aspects of people's lives. The result will be a more compassionate and considerate society where everyone feels valued and respected.

Recommended articles

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Netizens slam Kibera food vendor who sold French vlogger ugali-matumbo for Sh1,000

Netizens slam Kibera food vendor who sold French vlogger ugali-matumbo for Sh1,000

10 indicators of an exceptional nanny you wouldn't want to lose

10 indicators of an exceptional nanny you wouldn't want to lose

4 questions you should stop asking people

4 questions you should stop asking people

10 simple ways to quickly cook delicious pasta

10 simple ways to quickly cook delicious pasta

Commentator & girlfriend share relationship journey as they announce 1st pregnancy

Commentator & girlfriend share relationship journey as they announce 1st pregnancy

The Gastric Balloon: Unveiling a non-surgical route to weight loss in Kenya

The Gastric Balloon: Unveiling a non-surgical route to weight loss in Kenya

11 reasons ladies say you're not good in bed & how to fix them

11 reasons ladies say you're not good in bed & how to fix them

All you need to know about PID the infection that causes infertility

All you need to know about PID the infection that causes infertility

Kind waiter offers to cover client's bill in prank at a high-end hotel in Nairobi

Kind waiter offers to cover client's bill in prank at a high-end hotel in Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 phrases that prove they cheated [istockphoto]

5 things a cheating partner says that prove they cheated

Couple at a table during a romantic dinner [Image: Gustavo Fring]

New couples, here are 6 mistakes to avoid in your relationships

You may not be ready to move on if you can't do this with your ex.

If you can't do these 3 things with your ex, you're not ready to move on

Advantages of having kids in your 30s

7 advantages of having children in your 30s