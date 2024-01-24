The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Here are 3 signs your 4-year relationship won't lead to marriage

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Deciding when to get married can be a delicate balance.

Rushing into it isn't advisable, yet waiting too long might indicate underlying issues in the relationship.

If you've been with your partner for over four years, it's crucial to discern whether you're investing your time wisely.

Here are three signs that might suggest he's not planning to marry you:

It's often believed that men prefer to be financially stable before settling down. They generally want to provide for their family.

So, if your partner is financially secure, and you've been together for a considerable time without any mention of marriage, it could be a sign that he may not envision a shared future.

A long-term, stable relationship combined with financial readiness, yet lacking any talk of commitment, might be a red flag.

Common wisdom suggests that most men recognize the person they want to marry within the initial months of a relationship.

If four years have passed and he's still hesitant, it's worth considering that he might never be ready to commit.

A relationship that doesn't progress to deeper commitment after such a period could be an indication that it's time to rethink your future with him.

If your partner never brings up the topic of marriage, it's possible you're not in his long-term plans.

Ongoing relationships often include discussions about future plans, including marriage. If, after four years, he avoids or dismisses conversations about marriage, it's unlikely that he will bring it up in the future.

Ending a four-year relationship can be tough, but sometimes it's the healthier choice. Staying in a stagnant relationship can lead to more wasted years.

Don't fear starting anew; although it's challenging, it can be more rewarding than remaining in a relationship that doesn't align with your goals and desires.

Remember, it's important to prioritize your own needs and happiness.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

