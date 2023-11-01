Mixed reactions as singles gather for 2-day prayer conference to find life partners

A recent prayer conference for singles attracted thousands of participants, both young and middle-aged, who gathered in the hope of finding their life partners.

A gathering of hopeful hearts

Held over two days, this singles prayer conference was organised in Lagos Nigeria, to provide a platform for individuals to come together, pray, and connect with the possibility of finding their life partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The event was captured in a video posted on TikTok by Mama Zion on October 29, and it has continued to garner attention on social media platforms.

In the video, a vast crowd of attendees can be seen mingling, praying, and participating in various activities.

Some participants had brought their sleeping materials, spreading them out in the space, while others were in clusters, chatting and possibly getting to know each other.

The concept of a single prayer conference is rooted in the idea that individuals can seek divine guidance in their quest for a life partner. I

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also an opportunity for like-minded people to come together, share their desires, and pray for the future.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mixed reactions after single's prayer conference

As the video of the singles prayer conference went viral, it elicited a wide range of reactions from netizens across the globe.

Some expressed support and empathy for the participants, emphasising the importance of faith and hope in the pursuit of love and companionship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others, however, had varying opinions about the event. Some questioned the perceived gender imbalance, suggesting that there might be more women in attendance than men.

This observation sparked discussions about societal expectations and the pressure some individuals, especially women, feel to find a partner.

Additionally, there were voices advocating for self-love and acceptance, highlighting that being single is not a sin or a source of shame.

Pulse Live Kenya

The sentiment that it's crucial for individuals, particularly women, not to condemn themselves based on their relationship status was strongly emphasised by some people in the comment section.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some of the reactions on the TikTok video.

user6605151320698 I connect my big sister in the alter and those who are seeking for this may the almighty God bless them with a good husband

Adenike Sometimes this kind of gathering is not just about praying to get married, it's also about praying for the right partner at the right time

RICADELA I understand the impact of loneliness. May God great our heart desire

mercyaidoko God knows I can never do these things. Religion has finished us total ... single has become a death sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

BetaJosh Same people that said he is not my spec, now ask God for husbands. They pray to get a rich husband

charming_olive You don’t go to prayer houses with clear eyes. But can never be me. My God is not deaf or far away from me that I have to journey to someplace.

Why some people believe finding a life partner is a communal affair

In many cultures, the search for a life partner is not just a personal journey; it's a communal endeavor. Family, friends, and spiritual communities often play a significant role in introducing potential matches and offering support along the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The act of praying for a life partner reflects the belief of other people that a romantic journey is intertwined with their spiritual path.