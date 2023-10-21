Terence & Milly Chebby hold 'Chaik' ceremony after 10-year relationship [Videos]

In the ceremony, the groom’s family asks the bride’s family for blessings to hold a wedding and this is usually the next step after a ruracio or koito.

The couple held their koito in 2017 where Terence took his family for dowry negotiations.

Celebrity couple Terence Creative and Milly Chebby hosted their friends and family for a traditional ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

However, their koito faced some challenges after Terence was reportedly robbed on the eve of the ceremony.

Their fans have been following their relationship over the years, from the time they worked on Churchill Show to eventually branching out to create their own careers.

Here are some things to know about Terence Creative and Milly Chebby and their relationship: