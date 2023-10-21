The sports category has moved to a new website.

Terence & Milly Chebby hold 'Chaik' ceremony after 10-year relationship [Videos]

Denis Mwangi

Celebrity couple Terence Creative and Milly Chebby hosted their friends and family for a traditional ceremony leading to their grand wedding.

Celebrity couple Terence Creative and Milly Chebby hosted their friends and family for a traditional Chaik ceremony in Eldoret
Terence and Chebby, who have been together for over 10 years, held a ‘Chaik’ ceremony where they declared their intention to do a wedding.

In the ceremony, the groom’s family asks the bride’s family for blessings to hold a wedding and this is usually the next step after a ruracio or koito.

The couple held their koito in 2017 where Terence took his family for dowry negotiations.

However, their koito faced some challenges after Terence was reportedly robbed on the eve of the ceremony.

Their fans have been following their relationship over the years, from the time they worked on Churchill Show to eventually branching out to create their own careers.

Here are some things to know about Terence Creative and Milly Chebby and their relationship:

  • They have been together for over ten years and have a daughter named Milla Netai Mwihaki
  • They have a YouTube channel where they post videos of their daily lives, challenges, and other content. They often collaborate on videos and share their experiences as a couple and as parents. 
  • They have been open about their marital struggles and have shared their experiences with their viewers. This has helped to increase their popularity and has also helped others who may be going through similar struggles. 
  • Milly Chebby practised celibacy while dating Terence Creative.
  • They have faced rumours of a breakup in the past, but they have always remained together and have continued to share their lives with their viewers.
  • They have also faced challenges in their relationship, including dealing with public scrutiny and cyberbullies. However, they have remained strong and have continued to support each other.
  • Terence Creative proposed to Milly on the streets of Nairobi and went to her family with Sh25,000 as dowry for the traditional wedding.
  • They support each other in their respective careers. Terence Creative is a comedian and Milly Chebby has her own YouTube channel where she shares recipes and parenting tips.

