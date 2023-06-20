What do men look for in side chicks?

While it is important to avoid generalizations, it is possible to identify some common factors that might contribute to this behavior.

Understanding these motivations can shed light on the complex dynamics of relationships and offer insights into why some men may choose to pursue relationships outside their primary partnership.

Peace of mind

Men often claim that having a side chick provides them with peace of mind when confronted about their actions.

This notion is often perpetuated from one generation to the next. However, what if partners focused on resolving their problems to prevent such situations?

The aforementioned statement suggests that men find solace in extramarital affairs because they perceive them as a source of tranquility or emotional respite.

This belief might be influenced by societal norms, personal experiences, or misguided advice passed down through generations.

However, it is crucial to recognize that seeking a side chick is not a healthy or constructive way to address relationship issues.

Instead of resorting to infidelity, partners should strive to resolve their problems through open communication, understanding, and compromise.

By actively working together, they can create an environment where both individuals feel heard, supported, and valued.

Sex

Men sometimes turn to have side chicks when they feel sexually deprived, stemming from their wives withholding intimacy due to various reasons.

It is essential to acknowledge that both partners contribute to overall sexual satisfaction within a relationship.

However, when one partner consistently denies or neglects the other's sexual needs, it can create significant strain and frustration.

It is true that some men may be attracted to side chicks based on their physical appearance and how they dress, which can contribute to their sexual desire.

Second option

Some men who have side chicks may claim that they maintain multiple relationships as a way to have a backup option in case they get dumped.

This perspective suggests that these men view their side chicks as a form of insurance or emotional safety net to protect themselves from potential rejection or loss.