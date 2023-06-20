The sports category has moved to a new website.

What do men look for in side chicks?

Fabian Simiyu

The following are reasons why men have side chicks

A couple in bed
A couple in bed

When examining the reasons why men might seek out 'side chicks' or engage in extramarital affairs, it is essential to approach the topic with sensitivity and recognize that individual motivations can vary greatly.

While it is important to avoid generalizations, it is possible to identify some common factors that might contribute to this behavior.

Understanding these motivations can shed light on the complex dynamics of relationships and offer insights into why some men may choose to pursue relationships outside their primary partnership.

Angry couple
Angry couple ece-auto-gen
Men often claim that having a side chick provides them with peace of mind when confronted about their actions.

This notion is often perpetuated from one generation to the next. However, what if partners focused on resolving their problems to prevent such situations?

The aforementioned statement suggests that men find solace in extramarital affairs because they perceive them as a source of tranquility or emotional respite.

This belief might be influenced by societal norms, personal experiences, or misguided advice passed down through generations.

Angry Couple
Angry Couple ece-auto-gen

READ: Fighting with your partner helps you live longer - Study

However, it is crucial to recognize that seeking a side chick is not a healthy or constructive way to address relationship issues.

Instead of resorting to infidelity, partners should strive to resolve their problems through open communication, understanding, and compromise.

By actively working together, they can create an environment where both individuals feel heard, supported, and valued.

Men sometimes turn to have side chicks when they feel sexually deprived, stemming from their wives withholding intimacy due to various reasons.

It is essential to acknowledge that both partners contribute to overall sexual satisfaction within a relationship.

Sad couple in bed
Sad couple in bed ece-auto-gen

However, when one partner consistently denies or neglects the other's sexual needs, it can create significant strain and frustration.

It is true that some men may be attracted to side chicks based on their physical appearance and how they dress, which can contribute to their sexual desire.

Some men who have side chicks may claim that they maintain multiple relationships as a way to have a backup option in case they get dumped.

This perspective suggests that these men view their side chicks as a form of insurance or emotional safety net to protect themselves from potential rejection or loss.

By having multiple girls in their lives, they believe they have a fallback option to turn to if their primary relationship ends.

Fabian Simiyu

