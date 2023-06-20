The sports category has moved to a new website.

Fighting with your partner helps you live longer - Study

Berlinda Entsie

According to a study, fighting with your partner may be beneficial to you and your relationship.

Couple arguing

A study published in the Journal of Biobehavioral Medicine, couples who have similar fighting styles are likely to live a longer and healthier life.

The researchers studied 192 couples for a time period of over 32 years, and the aim of this study was to figure out how a person’s behaviour impacts their partner’s mortality. Each couple was asked questions related to how they react to a conflict in their relationship. Do they like to bottle up their emotions, isolate themselves, overreact to the situation or prefer to blurt out whatever is going on in their mind?

The researchers concluded that couples who have a similar way of responding to a fight tend to live longer than the ones who have different response styles. For instance, if a partner prefers to vent out his or her anger and the other does the same, they have a greater chance of leading a longer life.

The researchers also opined that the best way to deal with a conflict is to talk it out rather than bottling up your emotions. Staying silent on things that bother you never lead to a solution, right?

Well, people who express their true feelings and opinions to their partner tend to have fewer fights and figure out mutually-acceptable decisions. Most importantly, venting out emotions helps to understand your partner and relationship better, and has a positive impact on your spouse’s health.

So, the next time you have an argument with your partner, pay attention to the way you both respond to the situation. In case you feel dissatisfied after the conflict is over or notice you have different ways to cope with it, it’s a good time to discuss this subject with your significant other.

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

