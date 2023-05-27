The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

What kind of parents are millennials? 5 ways they differ from their own parents

Temi Iwalaiye

Millennials are now parents. How different are they from the previous generation?

How are millennials as parents? [stockphoto]
How are millennials as parents? [stockphoto]

As parents, millennials tend to behave differently than the other generation of parents. Here's a glimpse of their parenting style.

The number of children named Tobi, Emeka or any tribal name is almost zero to none. Among millennial parents, you will find their children bearing names like Zendaya, Jason, and Jayden. I once met a child named Britney and I was shocked she wasn’t Caucasian.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the positive side, even though millennials are quite busy, they play with their children a lot. We had parents who were sometimes too busy for us, but millennial parents will always take time for their children.

Millennials open Instagram account for their children [Tonyriver]
Millennials open Instagram account for their children [Tonyriver] Pulse Nigeria

It's become a common practice for parents to create Instagram accounts for their newborn babies and start posting pictures of them using first-person pronouns. For example, “Mummy fed me today.” Please, we know the baby didn’t write that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, they use their baby to make funny videos or post pictures and videos of their baby acting funny.

Our parents didn’t care about photoshoots, they just gave birth, but every millennial mother plans some elaborate pregnancy photoshoot.

Millennial parents are more doting and will shy away from flogging their children. Perhaps, some of them recognise how ineffective spanking and flogging were on them and so they don’t do that.

Recommended articles

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

What kind of parents are millennials? 5 ways they differ from their own parents

What kind of parents are millennials? 5 ways they differ from their own parents

5 types of people you should never date

5 types of people you should never date

Dear women, here are 5 things you do that men find confusing

Dear women, here are 5 things you do that men find confusing

Africa Day 2023 Nairobi celebrations illuminate Africa's remarkable journey [Photos]

Africa Day 2023 Nairobi celebrations illuminate Africa's remarkable journey [Photos]

5 African countries where snow falls

5 African countries where snow falls

Data reveals Nairobians' obsession with burgers

Data reveals Nairobians' obsession with burgers

Africa Day: Some cultural & traditional practices that make the continent unique

Africa Day: Some cultural & traditional practices that make the continent unique

13 ways to celebrate Africa Day

13 ways to celebrate Africa Day

UnKut Day Party: A fusion of beats, breaks, & culture

UnKut Day Party: A fusion of beats, breaks, & culture

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jumping the broom is a positive omen and tradition [Robynashleyweddings]

These 5 things happening on your wedding day may mean bad luck

Anerlisa Muigai

7 signs of a 'useless' man according to Anerlisa Muigai

Actor Martin Githinji popularly known as Daddie Marto poses for a photo.

Dark side of wedding MC jobs - Daddie Marto opens up

Couple

5 types of people you should never date