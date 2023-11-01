The sports category has moved to a new website.

These 5 reasons are why older men usually become sugar daddies

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

It is a common sight to see older men in their late 40s and 50s dating women half their age.

While some younger women prefer these daddies for financial reasons, the motivations of older men entering these relationships vary.

Here is a compilation of some of the reasons older men voluntarily become sugar daddies;

To feel young: Being around younger individuals can make older men feel more youthful. The energy and enthusiasm of a younger partner can be invigorating and may remind them of their own youthful days.

For the adventure: Most men see this as more of an adventure than an actual relationship, the adventure of being involved with a younger person who’s still exploring life.

Younger people tend to have a lot of energy to do wild things which makes them thrilling to be with. Life may have gotten boring so they are finding ways to spice it up.

To boost their ego: Some older men may seek validation by pursuing younger partners to prove to themselves and others that they still "have it." The ability to attract and connect with younger women can boost their self-esteem and confidence.

They’ve got sugar: Men are natural givers so if they’ve got extra money, they will want to give them, they are also known to expect something in return when they give this is why these relationships are usually transactional rather than emotional.

Mutual attraction: Not all such relationships are purely transactional. Some older men and younger women genuinely share a connection based on common interests, values, or emotional compatibility.

These relationships can be fulfilling for both parties. It's essential to remember that every individual and relationship is unique.

While some older men may engage in sugar daddy dynamics for the reasons mentioned above, it's not a one-size-fits-all scenario.

Some may prioritize emotional connections and compatibility over age differences, emphasizing the importance of understanding the diverse motivations behind such relationships.

