3 reasons you are unable to stick to one partner

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In today's world, there are various terms used to describe different approaches to relationships and the ability to commit to one person.

Three reasons you are unable to stick to one partner
It's important to avoid judgment and instead promote understanding and self-awareness when discussing these topics.

Some individuals hide behind labels such as "polygamous" or "polyamorous" to justify their behavior, though some people have personal reasons for having multiple partners.

If you find yourself consistently being unfaithful in a committed relationship, it is essential to examine the root causes of this behavior and work on addressing them rather than making excuses or attributing it to your nature.

Some of the potential reasons why someone might struggle to stay faithful to one partner are:

Lack of discipline: There will always be people who are more attractive than your partner and better than your partner in so many ways.

But remember that there are people who are also better than you, but your partner has chosen to remain faithful to you. The reason you are unable to do the same is because you haven’t built the discipline to do so.

Discipline comes from within, and it is one of the toughest tasks in the world, but being a disciplined person can help you overcome anything, so discipline yourself for your benefit.

You lack maturity: Immaturity can manifest in various ways, including a lack of focus and a desire for novelty. If you find yourself unsure about what you want or constantly seeking new relationships, it may be a sign of immaturity.

Relationships, particularly committed ones, require emotional maturity and self-awareness. Taking time to work on personal growth and maturity can be beneficial.

You’re not sure of what you want: Knowing what you want in a partner and a relationship is also a sign of maturity. If you find it challenging to make up your mind about what you truly desire from a relationship and a partner, you might end up dating multiple people in search of the "perfect" fit.

It's important to understand that no one is perfect, and relationships require compromise and effort. Reflect on your values and priorities to better identify a compatible partner.

