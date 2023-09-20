The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Why you should dump friends who crack 'jokes' that make you uncomfortable

Martha Kemigisha

Sometimes relationships force us to grow thick skin. But we shouldn't have to become stronger in order to handle abuse, even in the form of jokes, from loved ones. Here's the number one reason why you shouldn't overlook jokes made at your expense.

Why you should dump friends who crack 'jokes' that make you uncomfortable/Courtesy
Why you should dump friends who crack 'jokes' that make you uncomfortable/Courtesy

It is important to set boundaries with people on what we can and can't tolerate. However, when we have to set a boundary with a loved one or a friend over a certain remark that they may claim is a joke, it brings up the question: Why do they feel the need or feel comfortable to make that joke in the first place?

READ: Why you should reject negative humour

The jokes we are talking about are those negative remarks, snide comments, sarcastic comments, passive-aggressive statements, friends make and when you call them out on them, they claim to be "joking". It may be during one-on-one interactions or with other people involved.

READ: 5 types of friends to avoid for personal growth

ADVERTISEMENT
Why you should dump friends who crack 'jokes' that make you uncomfortable/Pexels
Why you should dump friends who crack 'jokes' that make you uncomfortable/Pexels Pulse

These jokes tend to cross a line or an unspoken boundary that makes you uncomfortable, upset or hurt. You may be accused of being sensitive or fragile, which only highlights how they don't care about your feelings and more about their freedom to say what they want while you grow some skin.

READ: How to create lasting friendships

Now back to the question; Why do they feel the need or feel comfortable to make that joke in the first place?

Let's say you tell them how you feel and set a boundary for future interactions, what is stopping this person from making these poor jokes about you with other people or in your absence?

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 4 important things we get wrong about friendship

Yes, your boundaries are your responsibility and you have no control over what other people do with your boundaries. But a good friend shouldn't need boundaries around what bad jokes they make about you in the first place and they certainly shouldn't be making them at all.

Why you should dump friends who crack 'jokes' that make you uncomfortable/Pexels
Why you should dump friends who crack 'jokes' that make you uncomfortable/Pexels Pulse

READ: When your friend brings their partner to an only-friends trip

In such cases, whether that friend admits it or not, their intentions are just as bad or worse than the "joke" itself. Intentions can be to embarrass you, make you feel stupid or foolish, isolate you, make other people "turn on you", to "humble you", or to silence you.

ADVERTISEMENT

If it bothers you, address it and distance yourself from such people.

Recommended articles

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dear Pastor Dr Dorcas Rigathi, you can be the voice [An Open Letter]

Dear Pastor Dr Dorcas Rigathi, you can be the voice [An Open Letter]

Ladies, here are 11 reasons you’ve got bumps on your vagina

Ladies, here are 11 reasons you’ve got bumps on your vagina

5 not-so-obvious signs you’re a horrible boss and employees probably hate you

5 not-so-obvious signs you’re a horrible boss and employees probably hate you

Why you should dump friends who crack 'jokes' that make you uncomfortable

Why you should dump friends who crack 'jokes' that make you uncomfortable

It's harder to get pregnant during these three months - Research

It's harder to get pregnant during these three months - Research

MoH recalls paracetamol solution from shelves: What you need to know

MoH recalls paracetamol solution from shelves: What you need to know

Everything you should know before eating edible gold

Everything you should know before eating edible gold

5 foods that look like the body parts they are good for

5 foods that look like the body parts they are good for

Why women pay dowry in India

Why women pay dowry in India

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at her daughter's Kuara Itara traditional wedding

PHOTOS: Prime CS Mudavadi graces daughter's traditional wedding in Mt Kenya

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have split up .[Mike Coppola/Getty Images]

Hugh Jackman and wife divorce after 27 years of marriage

possible reasons for breakups

7 possible reasons relationships don't last

Content creator Miss Njagi

A Gen Z's take: Miss Njagi shares subtle way she shows interest in a guy