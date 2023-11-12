Sh2Billion, choppers, diamonds & camels: What popular socialites & celebs want for dowry

Rapper Sylvia Ssaru

For rapper Sylvia Saru aka Ssaru wa Mambaru, anyone keen on marrying her must have deep pockets.

"Let me tell you I want to tell my current bae, but of course, I don't want to get married right now. I want to wait a couple of years. But every year the amount increases, it's like a billion shillings like this." She explained.

With the singer placing her dowry at Sh1billion, it is a race for restricted to billionaires if at all she means what she says.

Camels for the queen: What Shakila wants

Upcoming socialite Shakila is open to dating and marriage, and knows what she wants going by her conditions which she shared in a Question and Answer session in March this year.

Her 6 terms and conditions are that the man in question must be ready to pay 150,000 USD as dowry.

Her pockets must be kept full with 1500USD as a monthly babe allowance with an additional shopping voucher of USD4000.

Real estate property registered under her name, a Range Rover velar 2020 and 100 camels will see the deal sealed for whoever wishes to have her as a wife.

Justina Syokau and the hopes of a billionaire

The singer has her eyes set on a billionaire and she is not afraid to let the world know, so anyone who is yet to attain billionaire status can focus their attention elsewhere.

Syokau maintains that for her wedding, the groom must part with Dh5million for a Diamond ring.

"The first thing is you put on a finger a Diamond ring from Congo. It should cost five million shillings."

The singer who recently took to the streets in search of a billionaire husband has her dowry is pegged at Sh2billion.

"I want a billionaire. Dowry payment is in Machakos my home, You must pay two billion." Syokau stated.

A significant upgrade in her life is also part of the package with the singer noting that upon marriage, a chopper should be her mode of transport.

"The third thing is my wedding should be in Dubai. In Dubai, we will hold our wedding on a yacht. Then after that, you must fly me to the reception venue in a chopper. I am tired of traveling with cars, I want my mode of transport from now on to be in choppers."

What Pritty Vishy brings to the table and her standards

Anyone toying with the idea of settling down with Kenyan socialite and YouTuber Pritty Vishy should put their finances in order as her dowry is set at 2million.

In an interview with YouTuber Nicholas Kioko, Vishy made it clear that taking cows as dowry to her parents is out of question as a vehicle is the only thing acceptable on top of the cash.

"My dowry is two million na mtu asijaribu kuniletea ngomb'e, eeh, sitaki ngombe inaletwa ati nasukuma.... sijui, mimi ni two million and that's it, na kama mtu anataka kuleta ngombe, basi hiyo pesa ununue gari.

"Sitaki mama yangu apelekewe ngombe, juu inamaanisha, watakuwa wanachua ngombe, wakipeleka ngombe ingine," Vishy stated.

To the socialite, she is bringing a lot to the table and her partner must match the same.

"As long as you know your worth, you set your standards, imagine sio pesa mingi... qualities zangu ni mzito mzito, hata mimi mwenyewe ni mzito. Najua kupika, najua kukanda....vitu mingi nikianza kutaja hapa sitamaliza," Vishy explained.

Most critics opine that most of the demands are outrageous and are simply part of clout chasing to push their brands.