Tanzanian singer Mandojo killed after being mistaken for a thief

Charles Ouma

Reports indicate that the singer was beaten in Dodoma after being mistaken for a thief.

Tanzanian singer Mandojo
Tanzanian singer Mandojo
  • Mandojo was beaten to death in a case of mistaken identity after he was mistaken for a thief.
  • The singer was part of the Mandojo and Domokaya Group and released hits including Give me, Wanok Nok and Dingi
  • His demise was confirmed by fellow singers Anselm Tryphone alias SoggyDoggy and Domo Kaya.

Popular Tanzanian Bongo Flava singer Mandojo is dead.

The legendary artiste breathed his last in Dodoma after he was reportedly beaten to death.

Reports indicate that the singer was killed in a case of mistaken identity, with musician Anselm Tryphone alias SoggyDoggy confirming his demise.

Tanzanian singer Mandojo
Tanzanian singer Mandojo Tanzanian singer Mandojo Pulse Live Kenya

"My heart is in great pain, I will miss you very much my brother and my friend. Rest in peace Mandojo, surely human life on this earth is very short. Sorry brothers, relatives and friends and I'm very sorry my brother @domokayatz God's work has no mistakes 🙏🙏🙏" Soggy Doggy stated.

Mandojo was killed just days to his birthday with fellow singer Domo Kaya also paying his tributes in a post that read:

"Daaaah MY SON I don't believe the 22nd of this month is supposed to be your birthday Aisee why! !! This is so sad Rest in peace my brother 🙏 May God give you eternal light friend, brother."

The singer teamed up with Domo Kaya to form a formidable music group that produced hits which made him a darling of his fans.

READ: Diamond leaves Tiffah emotional after teaming up with Zari for birthday surprise

Give me, Wanok Nok and Dingi are among the hits that the singer released prior to his demise.

Tanzanian singer Mandojo
Tanzanian singer Mandojo Pulse Live Kenya

Mandojo wowed fans with his creativity, lyrical prowess and great voice, building a sizeable fan base and attracting crowds at his live performances.

Following his demise, fans took to social media to eulogize him, noting that his life was cut short in circumstances that should not have resulted in death.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

