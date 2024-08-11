Tanzanian singer Mandojo killed after being mistaken for a thief

Popular Tanzanian Bongo Flava singer Mandojo is dead.

The legendary artiste breathed his last in Dodoma after he was reportedly beaten to death.

Reports indicate that the singer was killed in a case of mistaken identity, with musician Anselm Tryphone alias SoggyDoggy confirming his demise.

Tanzanian singer Mandojo Pulse Live Kenya

"My heart is in great pain, I will miss you very much my brother and my friend. Rest in peace Mandojo, surely human life on this earth is very short. Sorry brothers, relatives and friends and I'm very sorry my brother @domokayatz God's work has no mistakes 🙏🙏🙏" Soggy Doggy stated.

Mandojo was killed just days to his birthday with fellow singer Domo Kaya also paying his tributes in a post that read:

"Daaaah MY SON I don't believe the 22nd of this month is supposed to be your birthday Aisee why! !! This is so sad Rest in peace my brother 🙏 May God give you eternal light friend, brother."

Mandojo & Domo Kaya Group

The singer teamed up with Domo Kaya to form a formidable music group that produced hits which made him a darling of his fans.

Give me, Wanok Nok and Dingi are among the hits that the singer released prior to his demise.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mandojo wowed fans with his creativity, lyrical prowess and great voice, building a sizeable fan base and attracting crowds at his live performances.

