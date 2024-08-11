Diamond leaves Tiffah emotional after teaming up with Zari for birthday surprise

Tiffah turned 9 years old on Saturday, August 10, 2024 and her parents made the day a special one.

Zari threw a lavish all-white party to celebrate the day at her luxurious home in Pretoria with guests turning up in style.

The singer flew to South Africa to surprise Tiffah on her birthday, catching her by surprise and leaving her emotional.

A video taken at the event shows Tiffah’s surprise when Diamond showed up.

What Zari told Tiffah

The nine-year-old confessed that she was not expecting her father to attend the party, having been told by her mother that Diamond would not make it.

"Mama said you are not coming. Mama lied to me," she told her dad.

She hugged him tightly while getting emotional with the singer lifting her off the ground.

Diamond arrived bearing gifts which she handed to Tiffah and her brother Nillan.

Tiffah and her friends were having a good time, dancing and singing along to Diamond’s hit song Komasava when he walked in.

The singer stood where Tiffah and her friends were for a few seconds with other guests drawing Tiffah’s attention to the presence of her dad.

Diamond's bond with Tiffah

Tiffah and her friends were however busy dancing and it took them a few seconds to realize that the singer had just joined the party.

With the Komasava hit song playing in the background, t5he star gifted his children and sang along to the song.

At some point, father and daughter teamed up with Diamond handing the mic to Tiffah who sang some Kiswahili lines of the hit song.