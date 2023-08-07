The sports category has moved to a new website.

These 5 tips will help you take control of your hunger

Samiah Ogunlowo

Managing hunger is a crucial aspect in the pursuit of a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Every step you take towards nourishing your body is a beautiful act of self-love [Healthcom]

Fortunately, taking control of your hunger doesn't have to be an uphill battle.

Here are five effective tips to help you navigate your appetite and embrace a mindful approach to eating.

The simplest yet often overlooked tip is to stay well-hydrated. Often, thirst can be mistaken for hunger, leading you to eat when all you need is a refreshing glass of water.

Make a habit of staying hydrated throughout the day Shutterstock

Make it a habit to drink water throughout the day, and keep a bottle of water close by to quench your thirst before it transforms into a ravenous hunger.

Protein is your ally in managing hunger as it promotes a feeling of fullness and satiety.

Include protein-rich foods like lean meats, fish, beans, legumes, and dairy in your meals to help control your appetite and prevent overeating.

A balanced plate with a healthy dose of protein will keep you feeling satisfied for longer.

Fibre is a powerful weapon in the fight against hunger. Foods like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables are packed with fibre, which slows down digestion and keeps you feeling full.

Add a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables to your meals to enhance their nutritional value while taming your appetite.

Cultivate the art of mindful eating by savouring each bite and paying attention to your body's hunger and fullness cues. Avoid distractions like screens or rushing through meals, as they can lead to mindless overeating.

Taking the time to enjoy your meals mindfully not only aids digestion but also helps you recognise when you're genuinely satisfied.

Sleep is not just essential for rest and rejuvenation; it also plays a vital role in appetite regulation.

Inadequate sleep can disrupt the balance of hunger-regulating hormones, leading to increased appetite and cravings. Aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night to support your body's natural hunger cues.

Taking control of your hunger is a transformative step towards a healthier and more balanced lifestyle. By incorporating these five tips into your daily routine, you can empower yourself to make mindful choices and conquer your appetite.

As you embark on this journey of self-care and wellness, remember that every step you take towards nourishing your body is a beautiful act of self-love.

