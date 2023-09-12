5 reasons public toilets are designed with short doors & huge spaces under stall partitions

This curious design choice has sparked curiosity and countless questions.

In this article, we will explore the compelling reasons behind the prevalence of short doors in public restrooms, delving into the historical, practical, and societal factors that have contributed to this distinctive feature.

Safety

Restroom stalls are enclosed spaces, and without some visibility, it would be challenging for other occupants or passersby to notice if someone inside is experiencing distress, such as a medical emergency or a fall.

The gap at the bottom of the door allows for better visibility and easier detection of unusual situations, ensuring that assistance can be provided promptly.

In the event of an occupant inside a stall experiencing a health issue, fainting, or any other form of distress, the gap under the door becomes a valuable asset.

It allows first responders or concerned individuals to quickly assess the situation and provide aid without the need to break down the door, minimising potential injury or damage.

Balancing privacy and security

Public restrooms are meant to provide a level of privacy for users to attend to their personal needs comfortably.

However, they also need to strike a balance by discouraging activities that might compromise safety, cleanliness, or public decency.

The gaps at the bottom of doors help achieve this equilibrium by subtly deterring individuals from engaging in inappropriate behavior, such as sexual activity or drug use, without invading the privacy of those using the restroom for its intended purpose.

Maintaining an atmosphere of safety and decorum is essential for ensuring that these facilities remain accessible and comfortable for everyone.

The subtle loss of privacy through the gap can encourage users to respect the intended purpose of the restroom and engage in appropriate behavior.

Cost-effective

Using standardised door sizes that do not require custom measurements streamlines the procurement and installation process.

This standardisation allows suppliers to mass-produce doors, reducing manufacturing costs and making them readily available for a wide range of restroom layouts.

As a result, businesses and municipalities can access cost-effective door solutions without the added expenses associated with custom fabrication.

In the event of damage or wear and tear, replacing standardised doors is a straightforward process.

Maintenance personnel can easily source and install replacement doors that match the existing dimensions, reducing downtime and repair costs.

Custom doors would require more time and resources for both ordering and fitting, potentially resulting in longer restroom closures.

Ventilation

Public restrooms are high-traffic areas, and ensuring user comfort is a priority.

Enclosed stalls without proper ventilation can feel stuffy and claustrophobic, leading to an uncomfortable experience for users.

The gaps under toilet stalls allow for a more open and airy atmosphere, making restroom visits more comfortable and less distressing.

Easy cleaning

Public restrooms require frequent cleaning due to their heavy usage. Gaps at the bottom of bathroom partitions make the cleaning process significantly more efficient.

Maintenance personnel can easily sweep or mop the entire restroom floor, including underneath the stalls, without the need to navigate around or lift heavy partition panels.