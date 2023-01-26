ADVERTISEMENT
9 feminine hygiene tips every girl should know

Pauline Katethya Pulse Contributor

Having a routine when it comes to personal hygiene is key to ensuring good health and high self-esteem.

Sanitary towels and tampons on a brown background [Photo: Cliff Booth]
Generally, women are more vulnerable to infections as compared to men. While there are many factors that cause infections, good hygiene practice tends to reduce the likelihood of illness.

For good personal hygiene, it is advisable to wear cotton since the fibre is absorbent.

Cotton reduces moisture that may become a breeding ground for bacteria and unpleasant odor. The more breathable your underwear is, the better

To avoid any infections, it is recommended to soak your underwear in disinfectants or bleach before washing them.

Some soaps and shower gels have a high PH and may also contain harmful chemicals such as glycerol, perfume, and antiseptics.

The pH of a healthy vagina is slightly acidic.Crystal Cox/Business Insider
Using regular soap to clean can alter the pH of your vagina and upset its delicate microbiome, which is what keeps it healthy and free of infection.

This is why it is advisable to use lukewarm water to wash the outside of your vagina. The inside of your vagina has its very own self-cleaning mechanism. It doesn’t need to be washed, scrubbed, or cleaned – this also means no douching.

Surprising reason your vagina has a fish odour and home remedy Pulse

Also, avoid using gloves or sponges to wipe your intimate area since it is a sensitive area that can be irritated by abrasive materials.

Always keep your hands clean and never skip handwashing after visiting the washroom. It’s also important to wipe from front to back to prevent any transference of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs).

The ideal purpose of a pantyliner is to absorb vaginal discharge, unexpected spotting, and to also prevent post-tampon leakages.

vaginal-infection Yeast infections Pulse Live Kenya

Panty liners also keep you dry and fresh all day long and are good to use on the first day and last day of your period.

As a woman, it’s always important to have a bag full of hygiene staff like tampons, pads, panty liners, antibacterial and paraben-free wipes, and pocket tissues.

This will enable you to be prepared to change in case of any spotting or if menses come earlier than expected. It is also advisable to have an extra change of clothing especially around period days.

During your period, it is advisable to change your pads or tampons at least 4 to 5 times a day. If left unchanged for a long time, they can lead to skin rashes and bad odor. Similarly, it can also put you at risk of infections.

Unprotected sex can introduce a lot of bacteria and other debris into and around the vagina via bodily fluids, lubricants, condoms and toys.

Condoms
Condoms Business Insider USA

It also increases the risks of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs). Consider peeing after penetrative sex since it cleans out any bacteria that may have migrated into the urethra during play, which may help reduce the risk of a UTI. You can also take a quick bath.

It’s important to have regular procedures such as pap smears, pelvic examinations, and mammograms to check for any STDs and to stay up to date on the state of your sexual and reproductive health.

