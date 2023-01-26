9 feminine hygiene tips every girl should know

Choose breathable undergarments

For good personal hygiene, it is advisable to wear cotton since the fibre is absorbent.

Cotton reduces moisture that may become a breeding ground for bacteria and unpleasant odor. The more breathable your underwear is, the better

Washing your undergarments separately

To avoid any infections, it is recommended to soak your underwear in disinfectants or bleach before washing them.

Regulating your vagina's pH

Some soaps and shower gels have a high PH and may also contain harmful chemicals such as glycerol, perfume, and antiseptics.

Business Insider USA

Using regular soap to clean can alter the pH of your vagina and upset its delicate microbiome, which is what keeps it healthy and free of infection.

This is why it is advisable to use lukewarm water to wash the outside of your vagina. The inside of your vagina has its very own self-cleaning mechanism. It doesn’t need to be washed, scrubbed, or cleaned – this also means no douching.

Surprising reason your vagina has a fish odour and home remedy Pulse

Also, avoid using gloves or sponges to wipe your intimate area since it is a sensitive area that can be irritated by abrasive materials.

Wipe from front to back

Always keep your hands clean and never skip handwashing after visiting the washroom. It’s also important to wipe from front to back to prevent any transference of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs).

Always wear a pantyliner

The ideal purpose of a pantyliner is to absorb vaginal discharge, unexpected spotting, and to also prevent post-tampon leakages.

vaginal-infection Yeast infections Pulse Live Kenya

Panty liners also keep you dry and fresh all day long and are good to use on the first day and last day of your period.

Have an on-the-go bag

As a woman, it’s always important to have a bag full of hygiene staff like tampons, pads, panty liners, antibacterial and paraben-free wipes, and pocket tissues.

This will enable you to be prepared to change in case of any spotting or if menses come earlier than expected. It is also advisable to have an extra change of clothing especially around period days.

Change sanitary pads every 4 hours

During your period, it is advisable to change your pads or tampons at least 4 to 5 times a day. If left unchanged for a long time, they can lead to skin rashes and bad odor. Similarly, it can also put you at risk of infections.

Practice safe s*x

Unprotected sex can introduce a lot of bacteria and other debris into and around the vagina via bodily fluids, lubricants, condoms and toys.

Business Insider USA

It also increases the risks of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs). Consider peeing after penetrative sex since it cleans out any bacteria that may have migrated into the urethra during play, which may help reduce the risk of a UTI. You can also take a quick bath.

Visit your gynecologist annually