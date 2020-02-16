The accident happened on Sunday, 16 February 2020 when a Mercedes Benz E350 veered off the road after losing control before bursting into flames.

Langata police boss John Sichei identified the deceased as one Kelvin Rono in the accident involving the vehicle bearing registration number KCX 734B.

Witnesses claimed that the vehicle was moving at high speed and lost control as the driver approached Sunshine High School with the vehicle flying into the fence lined with trees at Wilson Airport and caught fire shortly afterwards.

Among the first to rush to the scene of the accident were other road users with police arriving shortly afterwards.

Below are photos at the scene of the horror crash.

1 confirmed dead in grisly accident along Langata road