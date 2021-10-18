RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

1 dead as 33 test positive for Covid-19

Dennis Milimo

The positivity rate is now at 0.9%

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

The Ministry of Health under CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 33 new cases of the novel coronavirus, from a sample size of 3,530 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 0.9%. From the cases 28 are Kenyans while 5 are foreigners. 17 males while 16 are females. The youngest is a two-month-old child while the oldest is 98 years.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 7, Machakos 4, Mombasa 4, Baringo 2, Kericho 2, Kiambu 2, Murang’a 2, Turkana 2, Bomet 1, Busia 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kitui 1, Makueni 1, Nakuru 1, Narok 1 and Garissa 1.

Total confirmed positive cases now stands at 252,066 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,642,637.

At the same time, 93 patients have recovered from the disease with 77 being from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 16 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 245,347 of whom 198,208 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,139 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, one patient has succumbed to the disease, one being a late death reported after conducting facility audit records in the month of October 2021. This now pushes the cumulative deaths to 5,224.

A total of 587 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,531 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 30 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 19 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 173 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with all of them being in the General wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of October 17th 2021, a total of 4,520,753 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,303,782 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,216,971

