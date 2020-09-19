The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 105 news cases of Covid-19 from a sample size 2, 868 pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 36,829.

83 of the new cases are males while 22 are females aged between 2 and 75 years. From the news case 103 are Kenyans and 3 foreigners.

The cases are distributed across the country as follows:

Nairobi 33, Busia 15, Mombasa 9, Bungoma 8, Kiambu 4, Nakuru 4, Bomet 4, Garissa 4, Taita Taveta 4, Kajiado 3, Kakamega 3, Kisumu 3, Machakos 2, Meru 2, Kitui 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Murang’a 1, Nyeri and Laikipia 1 case each.

At the same time 68 more people have recovered from the deadly virus bringing the number of recoveries to 23, 777. No deaths were reported today.