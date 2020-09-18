148 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, from a sample size of 2, 438 bringing the total number of those who have tested positive to 36, 724.

In a statement to newsrooms, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that all the new cases are Kenyans, except 3 who are foreigners. Out of the 148 cases, 105 are male while 43 are female, with the youngest being a two-year-old infant and the oldest 75.

In Today’s cases Mombasa is leading with 40 cases, Nairobi 32, Laikipia, 15, Kiambu, 11, Nakuru 7, Embu 7, Uasian Gishu 6, Kajiado, Taita Taveta 5, Kisumu, Kitui 4, Trans Nzoia 3, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, 1, Kwale 1, Machakos 1, Makueni 1 and Murang’a 1.

At the same time 98 people have been discharged from various Hospital across the country bringing the number of recoveries to 23, 709.

However, on a sad note, 4 more patients have succumbed to the deadly virus bringing the total number of fatalities top 646.

So far, Kenya has tested a cumulative sample of 511, 614.