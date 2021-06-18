1,097 hospitalised as 796 more test positive for Covid-19

According to a statement from Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the positivity rate is now 10.8%. From the cases 746 are Kenyans while 50 are foreigners. 458 are males and 338 females. The youngest is a two-day-old infant while the oldest is 96 years old.

The statistics from the ministry say that the total confirmed positive cases are now 178,078 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,895,028.

A Kenyan waits to be tested for Covid-19 at a health facility (Photo: Al Jazeera) Pulse Live Kenya

Distribution by counties

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 174, Siaya 138, Kisumu 92, Bomet 62, Mombasa 46, Busia 41, Homa Bay 30, Kisii 24, Uasin Gishu 24, Vihiga 23, Kakamega 19, Nakuru 16, Trans Nzoia 15, Bungoma 13, Kilifi 11, Kiambu 9, Kajiado 8, Kericho 8, Meru 8, Nandi 6, Garissa 4, Kwale 4, Migori 3, Lamu 2, Murang’a 2, Nyandarua 2, Nyeri 2, Taita Taveta 2, Turkana 2, West Pokot 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Laikipia 1, Machakos 1 and Narok 1.

Today 328 patients have recovered from the disease, 307 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program, while 21 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 122,346 of whom 88,786 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 33,560 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Unfortunately, three patients have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits on diverse dates in the months of April and May. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,437.

Pulse Live Kenya

A total of 1,097 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,842 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care program.

89 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 of whom are on ventilatory support and 49 on supplemental oxygen. 14 patients are under observation.

Another 114 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 109 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

CS Kagwe also said that a total of 1,174,071 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses are 993,670 while second doses are 180,401.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at