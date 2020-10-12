Kenya's total fatalities stand at 777 after 11 more people succumbed to the Covid-19 disease.

This comes on a day when Kenya's case load rose to 41,619 after 73 people were confirmed positive.

The new infections were discovered after 2,001 sample were tested over the last 24 hours bringing Kenya's cumulative test to 593,199.

Cases were distributed by county a follows: Nairobi (34), Kilifi (18), Mombasa (11), Busia (4), Taita Taveta (2), Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Meru and Uasin Gishu all with one new case.

97 patients also recovered from the disease, 66 from various hospital and 31 from home-based care. Total recoveries now stand at 31,097.