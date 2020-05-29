Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi has announced 127 new cases of novel coronavirus in Kenya, with the total number of infections rising to 1745.

The additional cases are from 3831 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

According to Dr. Mwangangi, the high figures are from the high number of people being tested for coronavirus and that the disease is in the community.

Nairobi registered the highest number of new infections with 76 cases, Mombasa 19, Busia 16, Uasin Gishu 8, Kiambu 2, Kajiado 5, and Isiolo 1.

CAS Mwangangi also announced that 17 patients had been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 438.

4 patients who are all from Mombasa succumbed to the deadly virus bringing the total number of deaths to 62.

