13 dead, 7 injured after fuel tanker explodes[Video]

The fire started when someone unlocked the fuel compartment to speed up the siphoning of petrol.

File image of a fuel tanker on fire

13 people died on Saturday night after a tanker crashed and exploded in Malanga along the Kisumu-Busia road.

Gem OCPD Mosera Chacha said the victims were fetching fuel from the tanker when the explosion happened.

The tanker had collided with a lorry ferrying milk and landed on its side, after which the fuel started pouring.

Members of the public took advantage and ran to siphon the petrol as it spilled out.

"The fire started when someone unlocked the tanker compartment to speed up the siphoning of petrol

“Another resident, realising the other compartment was closed and delaying them, opened it to enable them to siphon very fast before the police could arrive in the process it caused a spark and blew up," said Gem OCPD Mosera Chacha.

Aftermath after a fuel tanker exploded killing 13 people in Siaya
Aftermath after a fuel tanker exploded killing 13 people in Siaya Pulse Live Kenya

