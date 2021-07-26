1,324 hospitalised as 550 test positive for Covid-19

According to a statement from Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the positivity rate is now 13.5%.

From the cases, 528 are Kenyans while 22 are foreigners. 284 are females while 266 males.

The youngest is a 10-month-old baby while the oldest is 93 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 197,959 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,097,101.

786 patients have recovered from the disease with 738 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 48 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 186,594 of whom 148,899 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 37,695 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, 7 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of July 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,872.

A total of 1,324 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,688 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

172 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 37 of whom are on ventilatory support and 84 on supplemental oxygen.

51 patients are under observation. Another 398 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 352 of them in general wards and 46 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccine update

As of July 25th 2021, a total of 1,673,272 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses are 1,047,592 while second doses are 625,680. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 59.7% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.3%.