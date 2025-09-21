Inside Kenya’s bid to bring World Athletics Championships to Africa

Kenya has joined the race to host the 2029 and 2031 World Athletics Championships by officially submitting its bid.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Salim Mvurya confirmed that the bid was submitted to the World Athletics, expressing confidence that the country has what it takes to host the event.

Terming it a national project supported at the highest level of government , Mvurya added that the bid is aligned with the government’s efforts to position Kenya as a global sporting powerhouse.

This bid is supported at the highest level of government, reflecting President William Ruto’s vision to position Kenya as a global sporting powerhouse. This is a national project, and our commitment is absolute.

Kenya's unmatched athletics heritage

Referencing Kenya’s unmatched athletics heritage, CS Mvurya said the country’s record of producing world champions gives it a strong edge and hosting the global showpiece will be a progression of that legacy.

Kenya’s story in athletics is unrivalled on the African continent. Our athletes have flown the national flag with pride and broken records across generations. Hosting the Championships would be a natural progression of that legacy.

In Africa, Kenya and Ethiopia are the only countries that have submitted their bids to World Athletics.

Italy, Germany, South Korea, and India have also submitted their bids for consideration.

World-class facilities & success in hosting competitions

Kenya submitted Moi International Sports Center Kasarani as the venue for the global showpiece in its bid.

The stadium features state-of-the-art athletics track and field capable of hosting all the events in the World Athletics Championships.

Intentional efforts by the government to position Kenya as a global sporting powerhouse has seen strategic investment in sports infrastructure across the country.

Ongoing infrastructure upgrades at Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium will transform them into capable of hosting high-level competitions.

“The refurbishments of Kasarani and Nyayo stadium are not just about facilities, they are about creating a modern sports ecosystem. From world-class running tracks to upgraded training centres, Kenya is positioning itself to deliver venues that meet and even exceed global standards,” Mvurya noted.

The two stadia hosted the CHAN 2024 with resounding success and will also be in use in 2027 when Kenya hosts the Africa Cup of Nations along with Talanta stadium that is under construction.

Kenya shines in Tokyo

The CS also met Kenyan athletes taking part in the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Salim Mvurya with Ferdinand Omanyala

Mvurya praised them for the impressive performance that has seen the country scoop a total of ten medals and rise to position two.

You have been winning, you have been making us proud, and the world is noticing. Our current standing at the Championships shows that Kenya is firmly among the top nations. As you approach the remaining events, remain focused and keep pushing, because every victory strengthens our confidence and underscores why Kenya is ready to bring the World Athletics Championships to Africa.

Kenya has six gold medals, two silver and two bronze medals and is looking to finish strong.