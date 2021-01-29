Kenya's total Covid-19 case load stands at 100,563 after 141 more people tested positive for the infection.

The new cases were detected from 5,644 samples tested over the last 24 hours.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed that 477 patients are currently admitted at various facilities countrywide while 1,368 more were under the Home-Based Care programme.

Deaths and Recoveries

There were no new deaths reported on Friday, Kenya's total fatalities remain at 1,753.

Kenya's recoveries stand at 83,821 after 64 patients were discharged from care; 44 from the home-based care programme and 20 from various health facilities.