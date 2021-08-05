1,570 new Covid-19 cases in Kenya as positivity rate hits 17%

CS Kagwe noted that the country's case load now stands at 208,262.

The positivity rate is now 17.3% with cumulative tests so far conducted at 2,166,046.

Distribution by county was: Nairobi 605, Kiambu 187, Mombasa 101, Nakuru 82, Nyeri 77, Kilifi 51, Kirinyaga 50, Uasin Gishu 43, Kajiado 39, Busia 35, Nyandarua 34, Murang'a 33, Homa Bay 27, Makueni 25, Garissa 18, Meru 17, Embu 15, Machakos 13, Laikipia and Kericho with 10 cases each, Baringo 9, Turkana and Bomet with 7 cases each, Kitui, Bungoma and Siaya with 6 cases each, Kisumu 5, Narok and Taita Taveta with 4 cases each, Isiolo, Kakamega and Migori with 3 cases each, Nandi, Tharaka Nithi and West Pokot with two cases each, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kisii, Tana River and Kwale with one case each.

A total of 1,618 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 4,187 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

One hundred and twelve patients are in the ICU, 43 of whom are on ventilatory support and 61 on supplemental oxygen with 8 patients under observation.

Five hundred and forty-five patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 513 of them in general wards and 32 in High Dependency Units.

Deaths and Recoveries

The Ministry reported 4,497 new recoveries from Covid-19, 4,335 from the Home Based & Isolation Care program while 162 were from various health facilities.

Total recoveries are now 195,685 of whom 156,769 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 38,916 are from various health facilities.

Thirty-two patients have succumbed to the disease, three of them in the last 24 hours while 29 were late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of June, July and August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,057.

Vaccination

As of August 4, 2021, a total of 1,750,260 vaccinations had administered across the country. Total first doses being 1,075,808 while second doses are 674,452.

The Ministry of Health has reported an uptake of the second dose among those who received the first dose is at 62.7% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.5%