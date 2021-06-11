16 dead as 488 test positive for Covid-19

Total confirmed positive cases now stand at 174,773 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,858,443.

From the new cases, 481 are Kenyans while 7 are foreigners. The youngest is a three-month-old infant while the oldest is 94-year-old.

At the same time 343 patient have recovered from the disease, 274 from the Home based and Isolation Care Program while 69 are from various Hospitals across the Country.

The total number of recoveries now stand at 119, 589, whom 86, 870 are from Home based care and Isolation program while 32, 79 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, 16 people have succumbed to the deadly virus, all of them being late death reports after conducting facility records audits on diverse dates in April, May and April.