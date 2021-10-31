The Ministry of Health has reported a total of 1,627,206 fully vaccinated Kenyan citizens as at October 31, 2021.
1.6 million fully vaccinated Kenyans as less than 50% go for 2nd dose
Vaccination update from the Ministry of Health
The report outlined that out of the 5,307,181 citizens who have at least taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, only 41.7% had gone for their second dose.
A total of 3,679,975 Kenyans are currently partially vaccinated as only 6% of the adult population in the country is fully vaccinated, a majority of them in Nairobi County.
"Nairobi county is in the lead with 17.8% of the population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri county 15.8% Kiambu 9.5%, Uasin Gishu with 8.4%, Nyandarua 8.1%, Kisumu 7.4%, Muranga 7.3% and Mombasa 7.2%, while, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Marsabit have recorded the lowest numbers with less than 1% of the population fully vaccinated.
"On the proportion of those aged above 18 years who have received the first Dose of COVID-19 Vaccination, Nairobi county is in the lead with 33.8% of its population receiving dose 1 and Marsabit being the last with only 1.4 % of the population having received the first dose," the MoH report read in part.
17 new cases of Covid-19 in Kenya
Seventeen people tested positive for Covid-19 cases, from a sample size of 3,014 tested in the last 24 hours.
The positivity rate was reported at 0.6% with the total of confirmed positive cases rising to 253,310.
Cumulative tests so far conducted stood at 2,704,816.
Of the 17 cases; Nairobi recorded 4 cases, Uasin Gishu 2, West Pokot 2, Nakuru 2, Garissa 2, Kisii 1, Meru 1, Nyandarua 1, Turkana 1 and Embu 1.
Sixty-four patients recovered from the disease with 61 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 3 were from various health facilities across the country.
Total recoveries now stand at 246,829 of whom 199,405 were from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,424 were from various health facilities countrywide.
Five patients succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility audit records in September and October 2021. Cumulative deaths stood at 5,281.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke