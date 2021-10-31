1.6 million fully vaccinated Kenyans as less than 50% go for 2nd dose

The report outlined that out of the 5,307,181 citizens who have at least taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, only 41.7% had gone for their second dose.

A total of 3,679,975 Kenyans are currently partially vaccinated as only 6% of the adult population in the country is fully vaccinated, a majority of them in Nairobi County.

"Nairobi county is in the lead with 17.8% of the population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri county 15.8% Kiambu 9.5%, Uasin Gishu with 8.4%, Nyandarua 8.1%, Kisumu 7.4%, Muranga 7.3% and Mombasa 7.2%, while, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Marsabit have recorded the lowest numbers with less than 1% of the population fully vaccinated.

"On the proportion of those aged above 18 years who have received the first Dose of COVID-19 Vaccination, Nairobi county is in the lead with 33.8% of its population receiving dose 1 and Marsabit being the last with only 1.4 % of the population having received the first dose," the MoH report read in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

17 new cases of Covid-19 in Kenya

Seventeen people tested positive for Covid-19 cases, from a sample size of 3,014 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate was reported at 0.6% with the total of confirmed positive cases rising to 253,310.

Cumulative tests so far conducted stood at 2,704,816.

Of the 17 cases; Nairobi recorded 4 cases, Uasin Gishu 2, West Pokot 2, Nakuru 2, Garissa 2, Kisii 1, Meru 1, Nyandarua 1, Turkana 1 and Embu 1.

Sixty-four patients recovered from the disease with 61 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 3 were from various health facilities across the country.

Total recoveries now stand at 246,829 of whom 199,405 were from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,424 were from various health facilities countrywide.