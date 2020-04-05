The Ministry of Health has announced that 16 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kenya, bringing the total to 142.

This was revealed by Health CAS, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi at a press conference at Afya House on Sunday, 05 April 2020.

Of the new cases 15 are Kenyans while 1 is Nigerian.

Nine of positive cases were identified in quarantine facilities put in place by government agencies.

To contain the spread of the virus, the government has directed that all persons visiting public places should wear masks at all times

The government also directed that all persons dying of Covid-19 are to be be buried within 24 hours with the number of mourners restricted to a maximum of 15.

The Ministry of Health also made it clear that social distancing must be strictly adhered to in all quarantine facilities and ruled out the possibility of wavering the extension period of 14 more days for those who have failed to observe the laid down guidelines.

The pandemic has so far claimed four lives in the country.

Four other people who initially tested positive for the virus were discharge from the hospital after succesful recovery and testing negative.