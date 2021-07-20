17 dead as 618 test positive for Covid-19

Total confirmed positive cases now stand at 193,807 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,064,700.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 272, Mombasa 52, Kiambu 41, Nakuru 30, Uasin Gishu 24, Migori 23, Busia 19, Nandi 17, Kirinyaga 12, Kilifi 11, Kitui 10, Murang’a 10, Kajiado 9, Kericho 8, Kisumu 8, Machakos 8, Siaya 8, Vihiga 7, Garissa 7, Taita Taveta 6, Turkana 6, Homa Bay 5, Nyandarua 3, Meru 3, Embu 3, Bungoma 2, Kakamega 2, Kisii 2, Nyamira 2, Nyeri 2, Bomet 1, Laikipia 1 and Makueni 1.

On a positive note, 290 patients have recovered from COVID-19 with 261 being from various health facilities and 29 are from Home-Based Isolation and Care. Total recoveries now stand at 183,211 out of which 146,313 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 36,898 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, 17 patients have succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of November 2020, and March 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,800.

“1,222 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities & 4,339 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 139 patients are in the ICU, 35 of whom are on ventilatory support and 75 on supplemental oxygen. 29 patients are under observation” said the Ministry.

VACCINATION