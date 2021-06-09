19 dead as 589 more test positive for Covid-19

From the new cases, 580 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners. The youngest is a five-month-old baby while the oldest is 101 old.

The total number of positive cases in the country now stand at 173, 661 and cumulative tests at 1, 845, 884.

The distribution of the new cases is as follows; Kisumu 100, Nairobi 91, Bungoma, 60, Homa Bay 54, Siaya 49, Uasin Gishu 37, Busia 32, Nandi 24, Mombasa 17, Nakuru 17, Kakamega, 12, Nyeri 11, Migori 11, Vihiga 9, Kiambu 8, Bomet 7, Meru 7, Kericho 6, Kilifi 6, Kisii 4, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Murang’a 4, Kajiado 3, West Pokot 2, Nyandarua, Samburu, Taita Taveta, Trans-Nzoia, Turkana, Embu, Laikipia, Machakos, Narok, Nyamira and Garissa 1 case each.

At the same time 312 patient have recorded from the disease, 184 from the Home based and Isolation Care Program while 128 are from various Hospitals across the Country.

The total number of recoveries now stand at 118, 933.

Sadly, 19 people have succumbed to the deadly virus, all of them being late death reports after conducting facility records audits on diverse dates in May and April.