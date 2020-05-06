Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa confirmed that 194 people have been killed by the ongoing heavy floods.

The CS further revealed that over 100,000 families have been displaced as the floods wreak havoc destroying properties.

On Wednesday, the government announced that it will begin evacuations in Tana River and Garissa since residents have refused to move to higher grounds.

The weatherman has also warned of more heavy rainfall expected this coming weekend.

File image of a region affected by flash floods

Fighting Covid-19 amid heavy floods

In Kisii County, massive landslides have hit part of the region leaving households displaced from their homes.

Two deaths were reported in Busia County, after River Nzoia burst its banks and displaced over 40,000 people.

The Kenya Coast Guard Service and disaster management humanitarian organisations launched a search and rescue mission for people trapped in their homes after flash floods hit the region on Friday night.

Due to the government directive to avoid overcrowding at camps as a way of curbing the spread Covid-19, the locals are being encouraged to stay with their friends and relatives.