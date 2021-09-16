2 Cabinet Secretaries summoned after fuel prices, cost of living rise

The fuel prices are now the highest they’ve ever been with petrol retailing at Sh134.72 and diesel at Sh115.6 in Nairobi.

“I direct that the committee on Energy immediately issue summonses to the two Cabinet Secretaries and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) to appear on Tuesday. All senators should be invited to sit at this chamber,” Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka said on Wednesday, September 15.

Senators are planning to question the government official on why the fuel subsidy that had been in place over the last three months was removed.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter Pulse Live Kenya

The request for the summons was filed by Nandi Senator Cherargei who said the high fuel prices would have ramifications on the cost of living.

Already, matatu and transport operators have announced an increase in fare following the new fuel prices.

The prices of various commodities are also expected to shoot after cargo hauliers send notice to wholesale traders and manufacturers.

“The transporters have already given us an indication that the prices will go up Sh400 per ton more than we used to pay,” said Njoroge Wainaina who owns a supermarket in Nyeri.

In the latest consumer price index released by the Kenya Bureau of Statistics, inflation rose to 6.57% in August 2021.

Economic observers have called for a change in strategy to cushion consumers against the fuel prices.