Health CAS Rashid Aman on Tuesday confirmed that the number of Coronavirus cases in Kenya had risen to 374 following the discovery of 11 new infections.

Dr Aman noted that the 11 cases were discovered after testing 589 samples in the last 24 hours.

"In today's cases, there are two children aged 3 years and the oldest is 73 years. Out of the 11 cases, 7 are from Nairobi and four from Mombasa. Of the 7 Nairobi cases, 4 cases are from Kawangware and one each from Eastleigh, Mangi Estate and Kaloleni. All four Mombasa cases are from Kibokoni, that is the old town," Dr Aman stated.

Also Read: 8 new coronavirus announced by CS Kagwe

2 children among 11 new cases of Coronavirus in Kenya, total at 374 - Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman

The CAS also reported that 10 more people had recovered from the disease and been discharged from isolation, bringing the total number of recoveries to 143.

He also outlined the distribution of cases by county as follows:-