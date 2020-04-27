Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 8 new coronavirus cases.

Speaking on Monday at Afya House, CS Kagwe announced that the number of Covid-19 had increased to 363 cases.

Four of the patients are from Nairobi and four from Mombasa, according to the Health CS.

"Kenya's Covid-19 cases hits 363 after 8 more cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, Eight discharged after full Covid-19 recovery, number rises to 114," Kagwe stated.

During the presser, CS Kagwe also noted that Mombasa County is now becoming a concern due to the surge in number of Covid-19 cases.

The Health CS also announced that eight people have been discharged bringing the number of recoveries to 114.

The CS further mentioned that restaurants would be allowed to re-open but under strict guidelines.

"This is not a licence to start opening bars and alcohol sale across the country. Anybody walking into a restaurant should walk in with a mask , sanitize theirs hands and if your staff have not been tested you cannot open a restaurant," Kagwe noted.

Read Also: Kenya surpasses 100 Mark recoveries