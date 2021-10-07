2 Kenyans among winners of the Facebook accelerator programme

The program aims to help leaders harness their community to turn ideas into action. During the program, participants will receive training, mentorship and funds to invest in an initiative that extends their community’s positive impact.

“We are excited to announce the 13 Facebook community leaders in Africa who have been helping to resolve social challenges, empowering their audiences with knowledge while connecting with others that share their interests or passion for a cause,” Kiran Yoliswa, Partner Management Lead, Middle East and Africa Community Partnerships at Facebook said .

“At Facebook, we are committed to helping people realise their full potential through initiatives like this. We want these community leaders to use the Facebook platform to drive change and provide support and encouragement for thousands of people.

We are impressed with the outcome of this year’s Community Accelerator and we look forward to helping our 2021 community Accelerator winners amplify their influence for greater work,” Yoliswa concluded.

Dr. Wala is the current Regional Manager Medical Services and Outreach Programme at AMREF, The mother of four is also the former CEO Kenya Medical Association.

She was a Top 40 Under 40 2016 finalist and on top of it all, she has been a single mother for two years now.

Pulse Live Kenya

Dr. Wala was selected due to her organisation, Wanderlust Diaries Ltd which brought together a community of travelers to share stories during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020.

The mega community of African travellers promotes eco-tourism in Kenya and other African countries as a driver for community development.