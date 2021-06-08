2 MCAs seriously injured after chaos broke out over impeachment

There was fracas at the Kisii County assembly on Tuesday after ward representatives clashed over the impeachment of the assembly's speaker.
Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) turned rowdy after some attempted to block the speaker from conducting the session.
Police were called in to disperse the rowdy MCAs, resulting to instead block access to the county assembly chambers as the commotion was being brought under control.
This is the second time in the past two weeks that the house was forcefully adjourned due to the tussle over impeachment of Speaker David Kombo.
