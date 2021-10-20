2 women in viral video of Ndichu twins finally narrate what led to assault

The two - Stephanie, 22, and Cheryl, 24 - are nieces to former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Senior Counsel Philip Murgor.

The Senior Counsel's law firm released a press statement on Wednesday, in which the ladies accused the Ndichu twins of choking, verbal assault and vandalism.

According to the statement, Stephanie and Cheryl were in the company of their boyfriends when one of the Ndichu brothers made an advance on Stephanie.

The narration pointed out that the brothers also had a woman in their company during the incident.

"At about 2:30 am, one of the so called 'Ndichu Twin Brothers' dressed in dark clothing made an improper pass at Stephanie, to which she responded; 'Aren't yoy the husband of Janet Mbugua?'. The lady who was with the twin brothers then shouted, 'Ex-husband!'.

"A little later, when Stephanie left the table heading towards the exit, one of the brothers verbally assaulted her, referring to her as a 'b*tch'. Suddenly, the brother in dark clothes jumped onto Stephanie and started choking her by grabbing her by the throat. When her boyfriend attempted to rescue her, he was also grabbed by the throat," the women narrated.

The statement goes on to narrate that the couple eventually managed to escape the grasp of the twins and they decided to leave together with Cheryl and her date.

"At the ground floor, Stephanie and Samuel went to bring the car around while Cheryl and Patrick waited by the lobby. Suddenly, the twin brothers reappeared... together with their lady friend and proceeded to attack Cheryl and Patrick after which both brothers proceeded to the front entrance where Stephanie and Sammy were waiting in the car," the statement read.

Message to IG Hillary Mutyambai on Ndichu Twins Saga

Cheryl and Stephanie claim that the Ndichu twins repeatedly threatened to shoot them and when they finally managed to get into their car, one of the brothers threatened to find them later because he "had marked their faces".

The ladies claim that afterwards the Ndichu brothers offered to pay for damage to Samuel's car, to a tune of Sh110,000 through mobile money transfer and later reversed the payment.

Stephanie and Cheryl also confirmed that they reported the incident at Akila Police Station.

They now want Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to reassign the case to a special investigative team as they prepare to take the brothers to court.

Cheryl claims that she was bitten during the scuffle which left her with an injury while Stephanie claimed tenderness on the neck as a result of choking.