There are 755,750 atheists in Kenya, according to the official 2019 population census figures released on Friday.
The census results indicate that Protestants churches enjoy the biggest following in the country, with 15,777,473.
They are followed by the Catholic Church with 9.73 million followers.
Here is a list showing Kenyans' religious affiliations
- Protestant: 15,777,473
- Catholic: 9,726,169
- Evangelical Churches: 9,648,690 3
- Muslims: 5,152,194
- African Churches: 3,292,573
- Traditionalists: 318,727
- Atheists: 755,750
- Hindus: 60,287
- Orthodox: 201,263
- Other Christian faiths: 1,732,911