The crackdown by PPB officers working with officers from the National Police Service saw 23 people arrested over illegally operating chemists in Tana River, Lamu and parts of Kitui.

The PPB Deputy Director of Inspectorate, Dr. Dominic Kariuki said that the seized medicines have been handed over to the board for necessary tests to be carried out and for safe disposal.

“The accused persons who pleaded guilty were fined up to Ksh.320,000 and those who pleaded not guilty have been given cash bail of up to Ksh.300,000,”added Dr. Kariuki.

According to Dr. Kariuki, the enhanced fines will act as a deterrent for those who engage in illegal activities which are a danger to public health.

The board has also put on notice pharmacy outlets and hospitals with expired drugs, notifying them to “safely quarantine them and get in touch with PPB Kenya regional inspectors for safe disposal.”

23 arrested as Govt shuts down 52 illegal pharmacies Pulse Live Kenya

23 arrested as Govt shuts down 52 illegal pharmacies Pulse Live Kenya