Out of 1434 tested in 24 hours, 15 people had tested positive for the virus. 11 of the new cases were all from Mombasa County.

The CS warned that Mvita Constituency and Kawangware Estate in Nairobi had become hotspots warning the residents of the two areas to exercise extra precautions.

Among the new infections was a 2-year-old.

The CS announced that Wajir county would be locked down due to 528 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in neighbouring Somalia.

Deaths from Coronavirus

The CS also announced that four people had succumbed to te Covid-19 illness, noting that an analysis of the deaths had shown that more women were recovering from the disease.

The CS explained that the number of female deaths from the disease only accounted for 19% (4) of the total deaths while male deaths stood at 81%.

He noted that more men were succumbing to the illness due to the prevalence of pre-existing conditions such as high blood pressure and heart disease in their population.