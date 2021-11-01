RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

29 test positive for Covid-19, positivity rate stands at 0.8%

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

No deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe during a presser on March 17, 2021
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe during a presser on March 17, 2021

The Ministry of Health under CS Mutahi Kagwe has today announced 29 new cases of Covid-19 from a sample size of 3,684 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 0.8%.

Recommended articles

22 of the cases are Kenyans while seven are foreigners with 16 being males and 13 are females. The youngest is a five-year-old child while the oldest is 83 years.

Total confirmed positive cases now stand at 253,339 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,708,500.

At the same time, 92 patients have recovered from the disease with 53 from the home based care and isolation programme, while 39 are from various health facilities across the country.

This pushes the total recoveries in the country to 246,921, of whom 199,458 are from the home based care and isolation programme, while 47,463 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, therefore the cumulative deaths still stand at 5,281.

A total of 442 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,188 are under the home based care and isolation programme.

Twenty-six patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 12 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen.

Vaccination

As of October 31, a total of 5,321,880 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

"Of these, 3,688,884 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,632,996," noted CS Kagwe.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 41.8%.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

29 test positive for Covid-19, positivity rate stands at 0.8%

29 test positive for Covid-19, positivity rate stands at 0.8%

Senator Anwar Loitiptip in trouble again, warrant of arrest issued

Senator Anwar Loitiptip in trouble again, warrant of arrest issued

Mutyambai directs DCI to re-open Agnes Wanjiru's murder case

Mutyambai directs DCI to re-open Agnes Wanjiru's murder case

Kenya not on track to reach 40% vaccination goal set by WHO

Kenya not on track to reach 40% vaccination goal set by WHO

Prove to me that my money can solve world hunger - Elon Musk responds to WFP

Prove to me that my money can solve world hunger - Elon Musk responds to WFP

14 popular maize flour brands declared unfit by KEBS

14 popular maize flour brands declared unfit by KEBS

Judge tells Gachagua's baby mamas not to depend on his Sh2 billion estate

Judge tells Gachagua's baby mamas not to depend on his Sh2 billion estate

Buruburu Girls dormitory block catches fire [Video]

Buruburu Girls dormitory block catches fire [Video]

1.6 million fully vaccinated Kenyans as less than 50% go for 2nd dose

1.6 million fully vaccinated Kenyans as less than 50% go for 2nd dose

Trending

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

CBK revokes mobile payments service provider

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

CS Peter Munya

Ngirici and Alai's public spat gets personal as he shares his KCSE certificate

Ngirici and Alai's public spat gets personal