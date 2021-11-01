29 test positive for Covid-19, positivity rate stands at 0.8%

22 of the cases are Kenyans while seven are foreigners with 16 being males and 13 are females. The youngest is a five-year-old child while the oldest is 83 years.

Total confirmed positive cases now stand at 253,339 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,708,500.

At the same time, 92 patients have recovered from the disease with 53 from the home based care and isolation programme, while 39 are from various health facilities across the country.

This pushes the total recoveries in the country to 246,921, of whom 199,458 are from the home based care and isolation programme, while 47,463 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, therefore the cumulative deaths still stand at 5,281.

A total of 442 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,188 are under the home based care and isolation programme.

Twenty-six patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 12 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen.

Vaccination

As of October 31, a total of 5,321,880 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

"Of these, 3,688,884 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,632,996," noted CS Kagwe.