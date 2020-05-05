Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has outlined a number of measures the ministry intends to take so that students recover lost class time.

In a report submitted to the National Assembly's Education Committee, CS Magoha stated that one major change will be on the hours students spend in class.

He explained that the class hours will be extended, though the precise details on how many hours will be added was not stated.

The second change announced was that the mid term break for the second term will be shortened by four days. Students will, therefore, have only three days for the break and not the normal seven.

Third, the August holiday will only be two weeks long as opposed to the ordinary four.

These changes will be in line with an earlier statement by the CS projecting that schools may re-open in June.

Schools were shut in March following the discovery of the first Coronavirus case in Kenya, as a measure to curb the spread of the disease.

Recent statistics provided by the Ministry of Health suggest that the number of infections in the country is on the rise once more.

Citizens await to see if the government will impose more strict conditions before life returns to normal.

