Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi on Monday cautioned Kenyans over how face masks were being handled by vendors and buyers.

While announcing that 25 more people had tested positive for the virus, CAS Mwangangi warned Kenyans that complacency that has been noted among members of the public was worrying.

"As we intensify this fight against Coronavirus, we have observed that most people are not wearing mass the proper way. A few of us have them hanging on our chins until we meet a law enforcement officer and we quickly pull it up. This will definitely not aid in the fight against Coronavirus.

"We've also noted that there are vendors who continue to allow people to fit more than one mask when buying. This is a dangerous practice and it can lead to mass infection and therefore, we advise our vendors to ensure that the masks are packaged and they are coded according to size and that they limit people trying to touch and try on the masks while purchasing them," the CAS directed.

A concerned Dr Mwangangi went on to stress the fact that all Kenyans need to maintain the containment measures.

"Perhaps one thing that needs to be emphasized today and you will bear me witness, for example, Cathedral Road this evening has a build up of traffic, and that tells us that Nairobi is going back to normal status. Yet, if you have listened, over the past three days we've been announcing figures in terms of double digits," Dr Mwangangi stated.

She further cautioned that the figure will continue to increase. She insisted that things were not back to normal and that the alarming spike in cases portends a situation similar to what was witnessed across Europe.