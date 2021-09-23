3 Nuns forced to explain 13 bales of bhang found in a car there were in

In a recent update, the DCI narrated how a team of three Catholic nuns from Benedictine Sisters found themselves in the middle of the night with a load of drugs in Nairobi on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

The marijuana that was carefully concealed in 13 bales was recovered from a vehicle that had travelled from Malaba, with four occupants, including the three nuns.

Detectives from DCI Langata Division had earlier flagged down the vehicle along the Southern Bypass, but the driver failed to stop.

Pulse Live Kenya

This prompted a high speed chase that left the three missionaries silently reciting their rosaries and meditating the sacred mysteries.

Their prayers were finally answered when the ill fated jalopy they were traveling in, failed to match the speed of the Subaru hatchback used by the detectives.

The driver was forced to jump from the vehicle as they approached Kabage area and disappeared into darkness. A manhunt for the suspect is still ongoing.

It is after a search was conducted in the vehicle that the consignment and three jerrycans containing 35 litres of locally distilled Chang’aa brew were recovered.

Police established that the visibly shaken nuns were not connected to the consignment since they had boarded the vehicle as passengers, headed to a convent in Karen.

Pulse Live Kenya

The sisters who were at pains to distance themselves from the drugs explained to the detectives that they had earlier boarded the vehicle at Malaba on the Kenya-Uganda border.