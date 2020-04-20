39 women have been arrested after they attended a wedding in Nairobi’s Nasra estate in Komarock.

According to Police, they arrested the 39 women who are all of Somali origin after they were tipped off by members of the public.

The women are said to have begun congregating for the celebration on Sunday morning before they were arrested in the evening.

Kayole Police boss Wilson Kosgey said that the women had been taken to the Kenyan Medical Training College (KMTC) for mandatory quarantine for 14 days, as directed by the Ministry of Health.

Kosgey added that the quarantine will be at their own cost.

A video of the same shared by K24 TV, one of the women is heard admitting that what they did was wrong.

CAS Mwangangi

On Sunday government through the Ministry of Health announced additional measures to ensure those flouting the regulations set to stop the spread of Covid-19 are apprehended and charged.

CAS Mercy Mwangangi announced that: “Going forward, we are activating community policing. This will include enhancement of community participation in the following ways; 1. Use of community health workers in community-based surveillance 2. Addition of public health officers, and other multi agency teams at the road blocks 3. Activation of Nyumba Kumi 4. Utilization of technology in tracking and surveillance of post curfew congregations.”