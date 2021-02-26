Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 410 new cases of Covid-19 in the country following the testing of 7.180 samples over the last 24 hours.

Kenya's total Covid-19 case load now stands at 105,467.

Three hundred and forty-two patients are currently admitted at various facilities countrywide while 1,420 more are under the Home-Based Care programme.

Sixty-one patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 27 on supplemental oxygen. Nine patients are under observation.

Another 12 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Deaths and Recoveries

Six patients succumbed to the Covid-19 disease bringing Kenya's total fatalities to 1,853.

Kenya's recoveries stand at 86,521 after 24 patients were discharged; 13 from the home-based care programme and 11 from various health facilities.