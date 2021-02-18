There are 283 new Covid-19 cases in Kenya, the Ministry of Health reported on Thursday.

A brief from CS Mutahi Kagwe went on to outline that the new cases had been detected after testing 4,822 samples over the last 24 hours.

Kenya's total case load now stands at 103,615.

Two hundred and seventy-seven patients are admitted at various health facilities while 1,153 are on the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

The brief further highlighted that 42 of the Covid-19 patients are currently admitted in the ICU; 21 of whom are on ventilatory support and 18 on supplemental oxygen.

Another six patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 5 of them in the general wards and 1 in the HDU.

Deaths and Recoveries

Sixty-six patients were on Thursday discharged; 51 from HBC and 15 from health facilities bringing Kenya's cumulative reported recoveries to 85,457.

Six patients also succumbed to the illness bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,807.